North of Venice on Casey Key, Nokomis is yet another attractive, low-key beach. Its 'minimalist'-style beach pavilion is an intriguing architectural bauble; it has nice facilities but no kiosks (so bring lunch). Also, an hour before sundown on Wednesday and Saturday nights things get groovy: the Nokomis Beach Drum Circle gathers and its rhythm draws upward of several hundred folks. To get to Nokomis Beach take US 41 N to Albee Rd W.