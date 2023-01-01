Just a hop, skip and jump across from St Armands Circle, Lido Key is barely 15-minutes' drive from downtown Sarasota. Lido Beach is an excellent, wide stretch of white sand backed by a number of nature trails. Street and lot parking is free, so expect crowds. A pavilion at the parking lot has food, restrooms and even a small lap swimming pool. About a mile south is South Lido Beach, whose grills and grassy lawns are extremely popular with picnicking families; strong currents here discourage swimming.

SCAT bus 4 serves Lido Key from downtown Sarasota.