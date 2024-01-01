Florida Maritime Museum

A tidy museum dedicated to how Florida's coast has defined its past and will shape the future, including a shell collection from the Gulf of Mexico, an exhibit on Native Americans and their dugout canoes, and fishing tools like navigational equipment and wooden duck decoys. On the second Saturday of each month, performers play 'Music on the Porch' from 2pm to 4pm.
