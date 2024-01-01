Love it or hate it, the ubiquitous Ripley's is very Panama City Beach – loud, crowded, tacky-but-fun. In a building designed to look like a ship, the 'odditorium' features bizarro exhibits like a replica of the world's tallest man and an Amazonian shrunken head. (Believe it? Or not?) There's also laser tag (locals love it) and an IMAX with seats that shake.
Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Gulf Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.51 MILES
Offshore from St Andrews State Park, this sandy 'desert' island is fantastic for sunbathing, swimming and snorkeling. There are neither facilities nor…
23.81 MILES
An 1133-acre stretch of marble-colored dunes rolling down to the water's edge, this state park's beauty is genuinely mind-blowing. The park sits nestled…
4.98 MILES
This peaceful 1260-acre park is graced with nature trails, swimming beaches and wildlife, including foxes, coyotes, snakes, seabirds and alligators (fear…
29.96 MILES
This wolf preserve and rescue sanctuary, the only one of its kind in Florida, should fascinate wildlife lovers. Visitors will see and have (limited)…
23.23 MILES
Inland from 30A on a peninsula jutting into Choctawhatchee Bay, manicured gardens and lawns front the 1800s estate home of the Wesleys, a wealthy Florida…
26.43 MILES
Towering a cloud-kissing (if by cloud-kissing we mean fog) 64ft-high, 'Blue Mountain' is supposedly the highest point on the pancake-flat Gulf Coast. Be…
6.76 MILES
Owned by the Institute of Diving, this museum takes a close look at the sport. Interactive exhibits let you crank up a Siebe pump, climb into a Beaver…
18.66 MILES
Named for its eponymous coastal dune lake – a body of water that sits inland from the Gulf, but is connected to it – this park is rich in scrub oaks,…
