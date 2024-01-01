Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Love it or hate it, the ubiquitous Ripley's is very Panama City Beach – loud, crowded, tacky-but-fun. In a building designed to look like a ship, the 'odditorium' features bizarro exhibits like a replica of the world's tallest man and an Amazonian shrunken head. (Believe it? Or not?) There's also laser tag (locals love it) and an IMAX with seats that shake.