Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Gulf Coast

Love it or hate it, the ubiquitous Ripley's is very Panama City Beach – loud, crowded, tacky-but-fun. In a building designed to look like a ship, the 'odditorium' features bizarro exhibits like a replica of the world's tallest man and an Amazonian shrunken head. (Believe it? Or not?) There's also laser tag (locals love it) and an IMAX with seats that shake.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Rainbow over Shell Island, Panama City Beach, FL.

    Shell Island

    8.51 MILES

    Offshore from St Andrews State Park, this sandy 'desert' island is fantastic for sunbathing, swimming and snorkeling. There are neither facilities nor…

  • Grayton Beach State Park

    Grayton Beach State Park

    23.81 MILES

    An 1133-acre stretch of marble-colored dunes rolling down to the water's edge, this state park's beauty is genuinely mind-blowing. The park sits nestled…

  • Seashells, Panama City Beach, Florida

    St Andrews State Park

    4.98 MILES

    This peaceful 1260-acre park is graced with nature trails, swimming beaches and wildlife, including foxes, coyotes, snakes, seabirds and alligators (fear…

  • Seacrest Wolf Preserve

    Seacrest Wolf Preserve

    29.96 MILES

    This wolf preserve and rescue sanctuary, the only one of its kind in Florida, should fascinate wildlife lovers. Visitors will see and have (limited)…

  • Eden Gardens State Park

    Eden Gardens State Park

    23.23 MILES

    Inland from 30A on a peninsula jutting into Choctawhatchee Bay, manicured gardens and lawns front the 1800s estate home of the Wesleys, a wealthy Florida…

  • Blue Mountain Beach

    Blue Mountain Beach

    26.43 MILES

    Towering a cloud-kissing (if by cloud-kissing we mean fog) 64ft-high, 'Blue Mountain' is supposedly the highest point on the pancake-flat Gulf Coast. Be…

  • Man in the Sea Museum

    Man in the Sea Museum

    6.76 MILES

    Owned by the Institute of Diving, this museum takes a close look at the sport. Interactive exhibits let you crank up a Siebe pump, climb into a Beaver…

  • Deer Lake State Park

    Deer Lake State Park

    18.66 MILES

    Named for its eponymous coastal dune lake – a body of water that sits inland from the Gulf, but is connected to it – this park is rich in scrub oaks,…

