Seacrest Wolf Preserve

This wolf preserve and rescue sanctuary, the only one of its kind in Florida, should fascinate wildlife lovers. Visitors will see and have (limited) interaction with four on-site wolf packs, as well as a slate of wolf puppies, but only after extensive educational lectures. Fair warning: Saturday tours can get crowded, and you may find yourself waiting for long periods with limited views of the animals. That said, if you love wolves, it's worth it. No children under 10. Reservations essential.

There's a decent-sized checklist of clothing you can and can't wear, and other rules to follow; check the website for more information. More expensive VIP tours for one to 10 people are also available at other times ($400 for two people, $75 for each additional participant).