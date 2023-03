The second-largest nationally protected forest in the state of Florida, Ocala National Forest is a treasure to be savored. Hidden within 607 square miles of pristine wilderness, you'll find longleaf pine, sand-pine scrub and coastal oak copses, as well some 600 springs, rivers and lakes. Miles of hiking, biking and horse-riding trails cut through Ocala's green, woodsy heart, which also contains a staggeringly diverse range of local wildlife.