Local drag racer Don 'Big Daddy' Garlits won 144 national events and 17 World Championship titles, shattering numerous records in hand-built breakneck speedsters along the way. In his Museum of Drag Racing, you'll find engine collections and an impressive lineup of dragsters, including Garlits' custom-designed 'swamp rats.' The adjacent Antique Building, also known as the Museum of Classic Cars (10am to 4pm daily), houses Don's impressive attic of automobiles, including the two-toned 1950 Mercury driven by the Fonz in Happy Days.