You don’t need to be a rum-lover to appreciate the former Miami headquarters of the world’s largest family-owned spirits company, Bacardi. The main event is a beautifully decorated jewelbox-like building built in 1973 that seems to hover over the ground from a central pillar supporting the entire structure. One-inch thick pieces of hammered glass cover the exterior in a wild Mesoamerican-style pattern modeled after a mosaic designed by German artist Johannes M Dietz.

Be sure to walk around the building to see the eye-catching work executed in four different color patterns. Also on site is the older 1963 building, a tower covered with blue-and-white handmade tiles – some 28,000 in fact – in a striking ceramic pattern designed by Brazilian artist Francisco Brennand.