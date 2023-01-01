Perched on piers overlooking Chokoloskee Bay, this wooden building dates back to 1906, when a pioneer by the name of Ted Smallwood opened his rustic trading post, post office and general store. The wooden shelves are lined with antiques and old artifacts, along with descriptions of events and characters from those rough and tumble days of life on a remote island frontier.

Don't miss the peaceful views (particularly around sunset) over the waterfront from the pier just below the store. You can also arrange boat tours here.