This gallery showcases the work of Clyde Butcher, an American photographer who follows in the great tradition of Ansel Adams. His large-format black-and-white images elevate the swamps to a higher level. Butcher has found a quiet spirituality in the brackish waters. You'll find many gorgeous prints, which make fine mementos from the Everglades experience (though prices aren't cheap).

Private 1½-hour swamp tours tramping through the muck are offered, but the high prices (from $380 for a group of four) keep most would-be swamp-goers away, especially since the national-park service offers free swamp walks out of the Royal Palm Visitor Center.