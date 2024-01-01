Sangre de Cristo Art Center

Set in three brick buildings, housing seven galleries that feature both fine and regional historical arts and crafts, this is more than just Pueblo’s art museum. It’s also an arts center with more than 100 music, dance and fine-arts classes each quarter. Admission also includes entrance to the Buell Children’s Museum.
0.3 MILES
Set on central plaza, the original site of Fort Pueblo (an American fort established in 1842 and held until 1854, when a Ute and Apache raid on Christmas…
This is the place to climb into classic cars, jam to old rock and roll, build bridges, swim with jellyfish, create magical fairy lands and discover the…
0.74 MILES
Still standing proudly on the railway, this historic 1880s structure has been refurbished and reclaimed as a shopping mall and law-office complex of sorts…
Nature & Raptor Center of Pueblo
3.76 MILES
Riverside trails, reptile displays, picnic and playground areas, and a raptor center bring people beneath the cottonwoods on the Arkansas River. The…
0.7 MILES
A somewhat decentralized museum with exhibits set up in a corner of the Southeastern Colorado Heritage Center, an old freight warehouse opposite Union…
0.44 MILES
A pedestrian-friendly and peacefully lazy channeled slice of the Arkansas – the rest of it is running more fiercely underground – this is the center of…
0.36 MILES
A gorgeous relic built during the grand hotel era, the Vail was dedicated on September 11, 1911, withstood the 1921 flood and was named for chairman John…
0.81 MILES
Pueblo’s premier historic attraction is this three-story, 37-room Victorian mansion, constructed in 1893 of pink rhyolite stone. It contains elaborate…
