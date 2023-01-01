El Pueblo History Museum

Set on central plaza, the original site of Fort Pueblo (an American fort established in 1842 and held until 1854, when a Ute and Apache raid on Christmas Day caused the fort to be abandoned), this airy, modern museum with a stunning interior houses treasures from the Pueblo past.

Exhibits include an old cannon, a family tipi and a cut from a massive old tree that once stood over present-day Union Ave and was ominously called the hanging tree. Saturday is family day, and kids under 12 are granted free admission.