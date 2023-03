Still standing proudly on the railway, this historic 1880s structure has been refurbished and reclaimed as a shopping mall and law-office complex of sorts. But there is a case of historical artifacts by the back door on the ground floor, as well as 'American Only' signs by the old waiting room (a throwback to the anti-Mexican segregation of yore).

There's also framed newspaper reports on the 1921 Great Flood of Pueblo and presidential portraits of Truman, Roosevelt and Kennedy.