Sold in Colorado's finest restaurants, Colterris sits in a league of its own – as a sip of its earthy, balanced Cabernet Sauvignon confirms. The inviting tasting patio has cheese with wine pairings and a general store sells crates of peaches and apricots. Servers are very knowledgable. The three-hour tour (reserve ahead) takes you from the vines to the packing shed, with beautiful river views.