When the hunt for the state's fine wine leads to this pole building, your expectations might take quite a dip. But if Carlson's reds are nothing special, this family winery rewards the search with fine whites and interesting fruit-based wines, including one from Palisade peaches. It's Colorado's third-oldest winery, with expansive views.
Carlson Vineyards
Southwest Colorado
25.68 MILES
Within the borders of the Uncompahgre National Forest, this bone-rich area yielded one of the most diverse Jurassic vertebrate collections in the world…
Colterris Winery at the Overlook
1.05 MILES
Sold in Colorado's finest restaurants, Colterris sits in a league of its own – as a sip of its earthy, balanced Cabernet Sauvignon confirms. The inviting…
Suncrest Orchard, Alpacas and Fiber Mill
1.28 MILES
If cute were currency, Mike and Cindy McDermott would be sitting on a gold mine with their combination Alpaca and lavender farm. While Mike patiently…
15.43 MILES
A huge red rock mesa standing sentinel over the Grand Junction metropolis, the monument offers exceptional hiking, camping and road biking.
8.64 MILES
The most impressive of Grand Junction’s sites, this well-arranged museum is the largest in the region, featuring impressive multidisciplinary displays on…
1.04 MILES
While campaigning for the 2008 presidential election, the Obamas picked up a box of peaches at this family-operated outfit. They grow fruit so succulent…
2.39 MILES
Owner John Barbier is a gregarious oenophile of the most lovable sort and his 'House of Beautiful Life' produces some of the area's finest Cab, Syrah and…
18.83 MILES
This small museum has a fantastic collection of scary animatronic dinos that snort steam and jerk around, bestial skeletons and interesting multimedia…
Nearby Southwest Colorado attractions
1. Sage Creations Organic Farm
0.65 MILES
Tour this organic farm and pick your own lavender from its gorgeous fields. The lavender eye pillows make great gifts. It also sells bags of juicy…
