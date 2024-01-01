Carlson Vineyards

Southwest Colorado

When the hunt for the state's fine wine leads to this pole building, your expectations might take quite a dip. But if Carlson's reds are nothing special, this family winery rewards the search with fine whites and interesting fruit-based wines, including one from Palisade peaches. It's Colorado's third-oldest winery, with expansive views.

