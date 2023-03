One of three federally designated areas for wild horses in the United States, over 100 wild horses get the run of some 30,000 acres of craggy canyons and plateaus. To catch a glimpse of them, get ready for the grueling 10¼-mile Tellerico Loop, which rises 2300ft from the canyon floor to the top of the Bookcliffs.

It’s 2.2 miles from I-70 on a dirt road that leads behind Mt Garfield.