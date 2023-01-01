Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry

Within the borders of the Uncompahgre National Forest, this bone-rich area yielded one of the most diverse Jurassic vertebrate collections in the world. Over a dozen different dinosaurs have been unearthed here since the first dig in 1971, including the terrifying Torvosaurus and various birds, crocodiles and mammals.

The quarry is located 26 miles southwest of Delta on the Uncompahgre Plateau. A short hike will also bring you to a Ute rock-art site. For visitor information, inquire at the USFS forest station.