Montrose County Historical Museum

Southwest Colorado

Installed in the old Denver and Rio Grande Railroad Depot, this interesting museum has a vast collection of pioneer-era furniture and memorabilia. There are tools and farm equipment, and the children's area has lots of dolls and toys. It's an interesting place to spend a hour or two pondering the way things were.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Moonlight on Indian Tepee at Ute Indian Museum, Montrose, Colorado.

    Ute Indian Museum

    3.05 MILES

    One of the few American museums dedicated to one tribe. The Ute are the traditional people of western Colorado. The museum is situated on a homestead that…

  • Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry

    Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry

    26.56 MILES

    Within the borders of the Uncompahgre National Forest, this bone-rich area yielded one of the most diverse Jurassic vertebrate collections in the world…

  • Museum of the Mountain West

    Museum of the Mountain West

    3.63 MILES

    On display are a staggering number of pieces from the 1880s to the 1930s. There’s a re-created Old West town replete with storefronts, a saloon, drugstore…

  • Ridgway Railroad Museum

    Ridgway Railroad Museum

    23.62 MILES

    Ridgway was the birthplace of the Rio Grande Southern Railroad, a narrow-gauge rail line that connected to Durango with the ‘Galloping Goose,’ a kind of…

  • Fort Uncompahgre

    Fort Uncompahgre

    21.5 MILES

    Delta’s history as a fur-trading center and frontier outpost comes alive with a self-guided tour behind the rough timber walls of this 1828 fort. Allow…

  • Cimarron Railroad Exhibit

    Cimarron Railroad Exhibit

    18.01 MILES

    A restored old steam locomotive, boxcar and caboose sit on a narrow-gauge bridge crossing the Cimarron River, the last piece of railroad infrastructure…

  • Bryant Building

    Bryant Building

    0.25 MILES

    The Bryant Building was erected in 1890. To its west and east are the 1908 SH Nye Building and the 1906 Thomas Hotel – all handsome brick edifices of the…

