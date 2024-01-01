Installed in the old Denver and Rio Grande Railroad Depot, this interesting museum has a vast collection of pioneer-era furniture and memorabilia. There are tools and farm equipment, and the children's area has lots of dolls and toys. It's an interesting place to spend a hour or two pondering the way things were.
Montrose County Historical Museum
Southwest Colorado
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.05 MILES
One of the few American museums dedicated to one tribe. The Ute are the traditional people of western Colorado. The museum is situated on a homestead that…
26.56 MILES
Within the borders of the Uncompahgre National Forest, this bone-rich area yielded one of the most diverse Jurassic vertebrate collections in the world…
3.63 MILES
On display are a staggering number of pieces from the 1880s to the 1930s. There’s a re-created Old West town replete with storefronts, a saloon, drugstore…
23.62 MILES
Ridgway was the birthplace of the Rio Grande Southern Railroad, a narrow-gauge rail line that connected to Durango with the ‘Galloping Goose,’ a kind of…
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
11.51 MILES
This 32,950-acre park is a black canyon so sheer, deep and narrow, sunlight only touches the canyon floor when the sun is directly overhead. The intense…
21.5 MILES
Delta’s history as a fur-trading center and frontier outpost comes alive with a self-guided tour behind the rough timber walls of this 1828 fort. Allow…
18.01 MILES
A restored old steam locomotive, boxcar and caboose sit on a narrow-gauge bridge crossing the Cimarron River, the last piece of railroad infrastructure…
0.25 MILES
The Bryant Building was erected in 1890. To its west and east are the 1908 SH Nye Building and the 1906 Thomas Hotel – all handsome brick edifices of the…
Nearby Southwest Colorado attractions
0.25 MILES
The Bryant Building was erected in 1890. To its west and east are the 1908 SH Nye Building and the 1906 Thomas Hotel – all handsome brick edifices of the…
0.26 MILES
The Lott's Hotel building has been standing here since 1883. It's the oldest grand building in Montrose.
3.05 MILES
One of the few American museums dedicated to one tribe. The Ute are the traditional people of western Colorado. The museum is situated on a homestead that…
4. Museum of the Mountain West
3.63 MILES
On display are a staggering number of pieces from the 1880s to the 1930s. There’s a re-created Old West town replete with storefronts, a saloon, drugstore…
5. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
11.51 MILES
This 32,950-acre park is a black canyon so sheer, deep and narrow, sunlight only touches the canyon floor when the sun is directly overhead. The intense…
18.01 MILES
A restored old steam locomotive, boxcar and caboose sit on a narrow-gauge bridge crossing the Cimarron River, the last piece of railroad infrastructure…
21.5 MILES
Delta’s history as a fur-trading center and frontier outpost comes alive with a self-guided tour behind the rough timber walls of this 1828 fort. Allow…
23.62 MILES
Ridgway was the birthplace of the Rio Grande Southern Railroad, a narrow-gauge rail line that connected to Durango with the ‘Galloping Goose,’ a kind of…