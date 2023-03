The neighborhood's stroller-pushing families and dog-walking hipsters get their exercise in Mary Bartelme Park. Five off-kilter stainless-steel arches form the gateway into the park; kids play in the mist the sculptures release in summer. Grassy mounds dot the park and provide good lookout points to view the Willis Tower rising in the distance.

The Green City farmers market sets up in the park on Saturday mornings from June through October and draws a big crowd.