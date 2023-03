Gupta represents contemporary, mid-career artists who work in various mediums, including painting, sculpture, collage and film. Intriguing new exhibitions take place every few months. Call to confirm the gallery is open before you visit, as it sometimes closes when a show is being installed. Three other galleries also occupy the building.

Some exhibitions are held at Gupta's satellite space in a revamped cold storage warehouse at 219 N Elizabeth St, about three quarters of a mile northwest.