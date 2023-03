The odd bronze statue of guys on a wagon marks the spot where the world’s labor movement began. So the next time you take a lunch break or go home after your eight-hour workday, thank Haymarket Sq, which you’re now standing upon. Striking factory workers held a meeting here on May 4, 1886. Bombs, deaths, anarchists and hangings ensued.

The statue is meant to depict the speaker's platform at the rally.