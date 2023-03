This beach at the edge of downtown packs in bodies beautiful to play volleyball or sunbathe in the shadow of skyscrapers. Swimming is permitted in summer when lifeguards are on duty (11am to 7pm). You can rent umbrellas and lounge chairs. The island-themed, yellow-umbrella-dotted cafe provides drinks and DJs.

The beach remains busy in the afternoon despite the creeping shade cast by the hulking Lake Shore Dr condos.