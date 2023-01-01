Chicago Sports Museum

To understand Chicago's sports psyche, peruse the memorabilia-filled cases at this gallery attached to Harry Caray's 7th Inning Stretch restaurant. See the cleats Cubs infielder Kris Bryant wore on the winning final play of the 2016 World Series, which ended the team's 108-year championship drought. Examine Sammy Sosa's corked bat and the infamous 'Bartman ball.' The museum also enshrines relics for Da Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox. (Admission is free if you eat or drink at the restaurant.)

Don't miss getting a picture with the restaurant's newest acquisition – a gigantic, hyperrealistic (down to the ear hairs!) bust of legendary sports announcer Harry Caray himself. Just head up to the 7th floor of the Water Tower Place mall.