Spanning N Michigan Ave between the river and Oak St, the 'Mag Mile' is Chicago's much-touted upscale shopping strip, where Bloomingdale's, Apple, Burberry and many more will lighten your wallet. The retailers are mostly high-end chains that have stores nationwide.

Granted, they're more slicked up than usual and their vacuum-packed proximity on Michigan Ave is handy. The road goes all out in December with a festive spread of tree lights and holiday adornments.