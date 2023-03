The views from the 94th-floor observatory of this iconic building (formerly known as the John Hancock Center) in many ways surpass those at the Willis Tower; there are informative displays and the 'Tilt' feature (floor-to-ceiling windows you stand in as they tip out over the ground), which costs $7.20 extra and is less exciting than it sounds. Or just shoot straight up to the 96th-floor Signature Lounge, where the view is free if you buy a drink ($10 to $18).