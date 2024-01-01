Old Jail

Lake Tahoe

Continuously in use until the 1960s, this 1875 redbrick building is filled with relics from the wild days of yore. George ‘Machine Gun’ Kelly was reportedly once held here for shoplifting at a local variety store, and ‘Baby Face’ Nelson and ‘Ma’ Spinelli and her gang did time too.

  National Automobile Museum

    National Automobile Museum

    24.37 MILES

    Stylized street scenes illustrate a century’s worth of automobile history at this engaging car museum. The collection is enormous and impressive, with one…

  Emerald Bay State Park

    Emerald Bay State Park

    26.3 MILES

    Sheer granite cliffs and a jagged shoreline hem in glacier-carved Emerald Bay, a teardrop cove that will have you digging for your camera. Its most…

  Bower's Mansion Regional Park

    Bower's Mansion Regional Park

    18.98 MILES

    Just 12 miles north of Carson City off Hwy I-580, almost halfway to Reno, you'll find this fabulous regional park with manicured gardens perfect for…

  Ed Z'berg Sugar Pine Point State Park

    Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park

    19.09 MILES

    The largest, and arguably most luxurious of the state parks at Lake Tahoe, Ed Z’Berg Sugar Pine State Park (formerly known as Sugar Pine State Park), sits…

  Tallac Historic Site

    Tallac Historic Site

    27.94 MILES

    Three 1920s-era estates – Baldwin, Pope and Valhalla – sprawl across this 150-acre site on the southwest shore of Lake Tahoe. Free, self-guided tours wind…

  Nevada State Museum

    Nevada State Museum

    25.07 MILES

    Housed inside the 1869 US Mint building, the Nevada State Museum generally hosts one visiting exhibition to complement its four excellent permanent…

  Inspiration Point

    Inspiration Point

    26.63 MILES

    Swoon-worthy views of Emerald Bay, as the camera-wielding crowds testify.

  DL Bliss State Park

    DL Bliss State Park

    24.23 MILES

    DL Bliss State Park has the western shore's nicest beaches at Lester Beach and Calawee Cove. A short nature trail leads to the Balancing Rock, a giant…

