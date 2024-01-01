Continuously in use until the 1960s, this 1875 redbrick building is filled with relics from the wild days of yore. George ‘Machine Gun’ Kelly was reportedly once held here for shoplifting at a local variety store, and ‘Baby Face’ Nelson and ‘Ma’ Spinelli and her gang did time too.
Old Jail
Lake Tahoe
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.37 MILES
Stylized street scenes illustrate a century’s worth of automobile history at this engaging car museum. The collection is enormous and impressive, with one…
26.3 MILES
Sheer granite cliffs and a jagged shoreline hem in glacier-carved Emerald Bay, a teardrop cove that will have you digging for your camera. Its most…
18.98 MILES
Just 12 miles north of Carson City off Hwy I-580, almost halfway to Reno, you'll find this fabulous regional park with manicured gardens perfect for…
Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park
19.09 MILES
The largest, and arguably most luxurious of the state parks at Lake Tahoe, Ed Z’Berg Sugar Pine State Park (formerly known as Sugar Pine State Park), sits…
27.94 MILES
Three 1920s-era estates – Baldwin, Pope and Valhalla – sprawl across this 150-acre site on the southwest shore of Lake Tahoe. Free, self-guided tours wind…
25.07 MILES
Housed inside the 1869 US Mint building, the Nevada State Museum generally hosts one visiting exhibition to complement its four excellent permanent…
26.63 MILES
Swoon-worthy views of Emerald Bay, as the camera-wielding crowds testify.
24.23 MILES
DL Bliss State Park has the western shore's nicest beaches at Lester Beach and Calawee Cove. A short nature trail leads to the Balancing Rock, a giant…
Nearby Lake Tahoe attractions
4.19 MILES
West of Truckee, 3-mile-long Donner Lake is a busy recreational hub. The Donner Party camped nearby during the fateful winter of 1846. Donner Summit,…
8.26 MILES
North Tahoe Regional Park, at the northern end of National Ave, has hiking, biking, snowshoeing and cross-country ski trails, a disc-golf course and nice…
8.55 MILES
This forest can be accessed from Truckee; it features some great hikes leading you around Donner Summit.
4. Tahoe Vista Recreation Area
9.63 MILES
Join the locals at the lawns and marina here.
9.99 MILES
A good beach for picnics and barbecues.
10.31 MILES
Wonderful trails loop into the wild granite landscape, including a section of the 2659-mile Pacific Crest route. The area is notable for its dramatic…
10.47 MILES
A fun retro exploration of the 1960 Olympics, featuring a film and much memorabilia. Located at High Camp.
8. Kings Beach State Recreation Area
10.72 MILES
In summer much of the action focuses on Kings Beach State Recreation Area, a 700ft-long beach that often gets deluged with sun-seekers and water rats. You…