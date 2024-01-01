A fun retro exploration of the 1960 Olympics, featuring a film and much memorabilia. Located at High Camp.
Olympic Museum
Lake Tahoe
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.48 MILES
Sheer granite cliffs and a jagged shoreline hem in glacier-carved Emerald Bay, a teardrop cove that will have you digging for your camera. Its most…
24.13 MILES
Just 12 miles north of Carson City off Hwy I-580, almost halfway to Reno, you'll find this fabulous regional park with manicured gardens perfect for…
Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park
11.29 MILES
The largest, and arguably most luxurious of the state parks at Lake Tahoe, Ed Z’Berg Sugar Pine State Park (formerly known as Sugar Pine State Park), sits…
20.86 MILES
Three 1920s-era estates – Baldwin, Pope and Valhalla – sprawl across this 150-acre site on the southwest shore of Lake Tahoe. Free, self-guided tours wind…
26.75 MILES
Housed inside the 1869 US Mint building, the Nevada State Museum generally hosts one visiting exhibition to complement its four excellent permanent…
18.84 MILES
Swoon-worthy views of Emerald Bay, as the camera-wielding crowds testify.
16.74 MILES
DL Bliss State Park has the western shore's nicest beaches at Lester Beach and Calawee Cove. A short nature trail leads to the Balancing Rock, a giant…
23.58 MILES
Soar to the top of the world as you ride this gondola, which sweeps you from Heavenly Village to some 2.4 miles up the mountain in just 12 minutes. From…
Nearby Lake Tahoe attractions
1.27 MILES
Wonderful trails loop into the wild granite landscape, including a section of the 2659-mile Pacific Crest route. The area is notable for its dramatic…
6.63 MILES
Just south of the always-jammed Hwy 89/28 traffic stoplight junction, the Truckee River flows through dam floodgates and passes beneath this bridge,…
3. Gatekeeper’s Museum & Marion Steinbach Indian Basket Museum
6.69 MILES
In a reconstructed log cabin close to town, this museum has a small but fascinating collection of Tahoe memorabilia, including Olympics history and relics…
6.74 MILES
Commons Beach is a small, attractive park with sandy and grassy areas, picnic tables, barbecue grills, a climbing rock and playground, as well as free…
6.81 MILES
A few blocks east of the bridge over the Truckee River, this well-preserved 1908 settlers’ cabin made from hand-hewn logs is one of the town’s oldest…
8.61 MILES
This forest can be accessed from Truckee; it features some great hikes leading you around Donner Summit.
9.23 MILES
West of Truckee, 3-mile-long Donner Lake is a busy recreational hub. The Donner Party camped nearby during the fateful winter of 1846. Donner Summit,…
10.47 MILES
Continuously in use until the 1960s, this 1875 redbrick building is filled with relics from the wild days of yore. George ‘Machine Gun’ Kelly was…