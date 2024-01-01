Olympic Museum

Lake Tahoe

A fun retro exploration of the 1960 Olympics, featuring a film and much memorabilia. Located at High Camp.

  • Emerald Bay State Park

    Emerald Bay State Park

    18.48 MILES

    Sheer granite cliffs and a jagged shoreline hem in glacier-carved Emerald Bay, a teardrop cove that will have you digging for your camera. Its most…

  • Bower's Mansion in Carson City, Nevada.

    Bower's Mansion Regional Park

    24.13 MILES

    Just 12 miles north of Carson City off Hwy I-580, almost halfway to Reno, you'll find this fabulous regional park with manicured gardens perfect for…

  • Sugar Pine Point State park

    Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park

    11.29 MILES

    The largest, and arguably most luxurious of the state parks at Lake Tahoe, Ed Z’Berg Sugar Pine State Park (formerly known as Sugar Pine State Park), sits…

  • Tallac Historic Site

    Tallac Historic Site

    20.86 MILES

    Three 1920s-era estates – Baldwin, Pope and Valhalla – sprawl across this 150-acre site on the southwest shore of Lake Tahoe. Free, self-guided tours wind…

  • Nevada State Museum

    Nevada State Museum

    26.75 MILES

    Housed inside the 1869 US Mint building, the Nevada State Museum generally hosts one visiting exhibition to complement its four excellent permanent…

  • Inspiration Point

    Inspiration Point

    18.84 MILES

    Swoon-worthy views of Emerald Bay, as the camera-wielding crowds testify.

  • DL Bliss State Park

    DL Bliss State Park

    16.74 MILES

    DL Bliss State Park has the western shore's nicest beaches at Lester Beach and Calawee Cove. A short nature trail leads to the Balancing Rock, a giant…

  • Heavenly Gondola

    Heavenly Gondola

    23.58 MILES

    Soar to the top of the world as you ride this gondola, which sweeps you from Heavenly Village to some 2.4 miles up the mountain in just 12 minutes. From…

1. Granite Chief Wilderness

1.27 MILES

Wonderful trails loop into the wild granite landscape, including a section of the 2659-mile Pacific Crest route. The area is notable for its dramatic…

2. Fanny Bridge

6.63 MILES

Just south of the always-jammed Hwy 89/28 traffic stoplight junction, the Truckee River flows through dam floodgates and passes beneath this bridge,…

4. Commons Beach

6.74 MILES

Commons Beach is a small, attractive park with sandy and grassy areas, picnic tables, barbecue grills, a climbing rock and playground, as well as free…

5. Watson Cabin

6.81 MILES

A few blocks east of the bridge over the Truckee River, this well-preserved 1908 settlers’ cabin made from hand-hewn logs is one of the town’s oldest…

6. Tahoe National Forest

8.61 MILES

This forest can be accessed from Truckee; it features some great hikes leading you around Donner Summit.

7. Donner Lake

9.23 MILES

West of Truckee, 3-mile-long Donner Lake is a busy recreational hub. The Donner Party camped nearby during the fateful winter of 1846. Donner Summit,…

8. Old Jail

10.47 MILES

Continuously in use until the 1960s, this 1875 redbrick building is filled with relics from the wild days of yore. George ‘Machine Gun’ Kelly was…