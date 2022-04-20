This tranquil gem is worth the extra mileage, not just for the award-winning small-batch reds and whites, but for the delightfully rustic tasting room…
Santa Barbara Wine Country
Oak-dotted hillsides, winding country lanes, rows of grapevines stretching as far as the eye can see – it’s hard not to gush about the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria Valleys and the Santa Rita Hills wine regions.
This is an area made for do-it-yourself exploring. Locals here are friendly, from longtime landowners and farmers displaying small-town graciousness to vineyard owners who’ve fled big cities to follow their passion and who will happily share their knowledge and intriguing personal histories in intimate vineyard tasting rooms.
With around 100 local wineries, visiting can seem daunting, but the Santa Ynez Valley’s five small towns – Los Olivos, Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez and Ballard – are all clustered within 10 miles of one another, so it’s easy to stop, shop and eat whenever and wherever you like. Don’t worry about sticking to a plan – instead, be captivated by the scenery and pull over wherever signs look welcoming.
Explore Santa Barbara Wine Country
- Rancho Sisquoc Winery
This tranquil gem is worth the extra mileage, not just for the award-winning small-batch reds and whites, but for the delightfully rustic tasting room…
- FFoxen
On what was once a working cattle ranch, Foxen crafts full-fruited Pinot Noir, warm Syrah, steel-cut Chardonnay and rich Rhône-style wines, all sourced…
- PPresqu'ile
Come for the wine, stay for the architecture, the views and the (occasional) live music. The sweeping panorama across this relative newcomer's vineyard to…
- BBabcock
Hillside, family-owned vineyards overflowing with different grape varietals – Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Cabernet…
- SSanford Winery
Be enchanted by this romantic tasting room built of stone and handmade adobe bricks, embraced by estate vineyards on historic Rancho La Rinconada. Watch…
- AAlma Rosa Winery & Vineyards
Richard Sanford left the powerhouse winery bearing his name to start this new winery with his wife, Thekla, using sustainable, organic farming techniques…
- LLa Purísima Mission State Historic Park
One of the most evocative of Southern California’s missions, La Purisíma was founded in 1787 and later completely restored in the 1930s by the Civilian…
- ZZaca Mesa Winery
Stop by this barn-style tasting room for a rustic, sipping-on-the-farm ambience. Santa Barbara’s highest-elevation winery, Zaca Mesa specializes in Syrah,…
- RRiverbench Vineyard & Winery
Riverbench has been creating prized Pinot Noir and Chardonnay since the early 1970s, and sparkling wines more recently. The rural tasting room is inside a…
