Oak-dotted hillsides, winding country lanes, rows of grapevines stretching as far as the eye can see – it’s hard not to gush about the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria Valleys and the Santa Rita Hills wine regions.

This is an area made for do-it-yourself exploring. Locals here are friendly, from longtime landowners and farmers displaying small-town graciousness to vineyard owners who’ve fled big cities to follow their passion and who will happily share their knowledge and intriguing personal histories in intimate vineyard tasting rooms.

With around 100 local wineries, visiting can seem daunting, but the Santa Ynez Valley’s five small towns – Los Olivos, Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez and Ballard – are all clustered within 10 miles of one another, so it’s easy to stop, shop and eat whenever and wherever you like. Don’t worry about sticking to a plan – instead, be captivated by the scenery and pull over wherever signs look welcoming.