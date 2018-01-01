Yosemite National Park 2-Day Tour, Lodging from San Francisco

Your 2-day Yosemite tour begins with a scenic drive from San Francisco, passing through San Joaquin Valley along the way. On arrival at Yosemite National Park, your guided tour visits famous landmarks including El Capitan, Yosemite Falls, Half Dome and the Tunnel View. In addition to offering amazing scenery, Yosemite is one of the first wilderness park in the USA and home to diverse wildlife such as golden eagles, black-tailed deers, marmots and even black bears – hopefully you'll be lucky enough to spot them during your visit.After your semi-guided tour, enjoy free time to further explore Yosemite at your own pace. There are numerous activities for all interests - go rafting down the Merced River, learn rock climbing on Yosemite's beautiful granite cliffs or simply relax on an open tram tour of Yosemite Valley. Then, when the tour buses depart for the evening, you can sit back, relax and watch the sun set over Yosemite.Choose from 2 different styles of accommodation to suit your budget for your overnight stay in Yosemite. Settle in at the comfortable Yosemite View Lodge or enjoy modern conveniences and a great scenic location at Yosemite Park Lodge.On day 2, after having enjoyed a morning of free time, rejoin your tour group for the afternoon’s guided tour. You’ll be departing Yosemite in the late afternoon, arriving back in San Francisco by nightfall. Drop off at your San Francisco hotel is included.