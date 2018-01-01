Welcome to San Joaquin Valley
The tiny towns scattering the region retain their Main St Americana appeal while slowly embracing the influence of the Latino labor force.
This is a place of seismic, often contentious, development. Arrivals from the coastal cities have resulted in unchecked sprawl. What were once actual ranches and vineyards are now nostalgically named developments: a big-box shopping complex named Indian Ranch, a tidy row of McMansions named Vineyard Estates. More green lawns appear as the irrigation systems drain dry. Water rights is the issue on everyone's minds.
