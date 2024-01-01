Brannan Island State Recreation Area

Sacramento & the Central Valley

The Delta Loop ends at Brannan Island State Recreation Area, where sandy picnic spots and grassy barbecue areas draw hard-partying campers.

Nearby Sacramento & the Central Valley attractions

1. Locke Historic District

13.65 MILES

After a fire wiped out Walnut Grove’s Chinatown in 1912, the Chinese merchants, farmers and laborers who built the levees established Locke, a fascinating…

2. Dai Loy Museum

13.65 MILES

An old gambling hall filled with photos and relics of gaming operations, including betting tables and an antique safe.

3. Michael David

17.54 MILES

These brothers have built an enthusiastic following with their oaky, fruity wines. Their renowned Zinfandel, '7 Deadly Zins,' is a standout. The cafe and…

4. Jessie’s Grove

19.35 MILES

With its summer concert series and very long history, this is an anchor of Lodi wine producers. There's a new tasting room downtown on E Locust St.

5. Mt Diablo State Park

20.2 MILES

Collecting a light dusting of snowflakes on the coldest days of winter, Mt Diablo (3849ft) is over 1200ft higher than Mt Tamalpais in Marin County. On a…

6. Bogle

20.62 MILES

A few miles southwest of Clarksburg via winding County Rds 141 and 144, the region's best-known winery is set among vineyard on a sixth-generation family…

7. LangeTwins

22.39 MILES

The Viognier and reserve blends are worth the 7-mile drive north of town to this state-of-the-art steel-and-redwood winery.

8. Riaza Wines

22.88 MILES

The downtown tasting room pours Spanish varietals that only recently were discovered to grow like mad in the Lodi sun.