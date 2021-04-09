Richardson Grove State Park

Explore Richardson Grove State Park

  • R

    Richardson Grove State Park

    Fifteen miles to the north of Leggett, and bisected by the Eel River, serene Richardson Grove occupies 2000 acres of virgin forest. Many trees are over…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Richardson Grove State Park.

  • See

    Richardson Grove State Park

    Fifteen miles to the north of Leggett, and bisected by the Eel River, serene Richardson Grove occupies 2000 acres of virgin forest. Many trees are over…