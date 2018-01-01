‘Lonely as God, and white as a winter moon,’ wrote poet Joaquin Miller about this lovely mountain. The sight of it is so awe-inspiring that the new-age claims about its power as an ‘energy vortex’ sound plausible even after a first glimpse.

There are a million ways to explore the mountain and surrounding Shasta-Trinity National Forest – take scenic drives or get out and hike, mountain bike, raft, ski or snowshoe. At Mt Shasta’s base sit three excellent little towns: Dunsmuir, Mt Shasta City and McCloud. Each has a distinct personality, but all hold a wild-mountain sensibility and first-rate amenities. Find the snaggle-toothed peaks of Castle Crags just 6 miles west of Dunsmuir.

A long drive northeast of Mt Shasta and a world away is eerily beautiful Lava Beds National Monument, a blistered badland of petrified fire. The contrasting wetlands of Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuges lie just west.

