This historical lighthouse is a breathtaking half-mile walk from Field Rd parking area. From the tip of Point Bonita, you can see the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline. Harbor seals haul out seasonally on nearby rocks. It's worth coming out here even when the lighthouse is closed (but note the whole area closes in bad weather).

Call ahead to reserve a spot on one of the free monthly sunset and full-moon tours of the promontory.