America's legendary coast-to-coast Lincoln Hwy officially ends at 100-acre Lincoln Park, which served as San Francisco's cemetery until 1909. The city's best urban hike leads through Lincoln Park around Lands End, following a partially paved coastline trail with glorious Golden Gate views and low-tide sightings of coastal shipwrecks. Pick up the trailhead north of the Legion of Honor, or head up the tiled Lincoln Park Steps near 32nd Ave. Book in advance for scenic Lincoln Park Golf Course.