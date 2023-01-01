Surfers aiming for Ocean Beach keep in sight these twin landmarks on Golden Gate Park's extreme western edge. The 1902 Dutch windmill at the northwestern end is closed due to structural concerns, but photographers swarm its magnificent Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden February to April. At the park's southwestern end, the restored 95ft-tall 1908 Murphy Windmill has resumed its original irrigation function. The windmills are off the Great Hwy near John F Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr Drs.