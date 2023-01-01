One of the area’s prettiest lakes, Convict Lake has emerald water embraced by massive peaks. A hike along the gentle trail skirting the lake, through aspen and cottonwood trees, is great if you’re still adjusting to the altitude. A trailhead on the southeastern shore gives access to Genevieve, Edith, Dorothy and Mildred Lakes in the John Muir Wilderness. To reach the lake, turn south from Hwy 395 on Convict Lake Rd (across from the Mammoth airport) and go 2 miles.

Convict Lake got its name after a bloody shoot-out in 1871 between a band of escaped convicts and a posse that had given chase. The posse leader, Sheriff Robert Morrison, was killed during the gunfight and the tallest peak, Mt Morrison (12,268ft), was later named in his honor. The bad guys got away, only to be apprehended later near Bishop.