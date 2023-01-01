West of the Mammoth Mountain resort, Reds Meadow Valley is one of the most beautiful and varied landscapes in the region. Drive about 1 mile up from the ski area on Hwy 203 to Minaret Vista (9265ft) for eye-popping views of the Ritter Range, Banner Peak, the serrated Minarets and the remote reaches of Yosemite National Park. At dusk, the lacy granite spires of the Minarets seem to come alive in the rosy alpenglow.

The road is closed during winter, however experienced hikers can walk up via snowshoe in the off season.