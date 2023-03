The Upside-Down House, a kooky tourist attraction created by silent-film actress Nellie Bly O’Bryan, is worth a quick look. Originally situated along Tioga Rd, it now resides in a park in front of the tiny Mono Basin Historical Society Museum. The museum itself displays old farming equipment, artifacts, furniture, maps and photographs that document the history of the area.

To find it, turn east on 1st St and go one block to Mattley Ave.