Rising above the southern shore of Mono Lake, Panum Crater is the youngest (about 640 years old), smallest and most accessible of the craters that string south toward Mammoth Mountain. A panoramic trail circles the crater rim (about 30 to 45 minutes), and a short but steep ‘plug trail’ puts you at the crater’s core.

A dirt road leads to the trailhead from Hwy 120, about 3 miles east of the junction with Hwy 395. In some weather, skilled driving or a 4x4 may be recommended for the dirt road. Alternatively, walk to the crater.