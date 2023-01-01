Panum Crater

Mono Lake Region

Rising above the southern shore of Mono Lake, Panum Crater is the youngest (about 640 years old), smallest and most accessible of the craters that string south toward Mammoth Mountain. A panoramic trail circles the crater rim (about 30 to 45 minutes), and a short but steep ‘plug trail’ puts you at the crater’s core.

A dirt road leads to the trailhead from Hwy 120, about 3 miles east of the junction with Hwy 395. In some weather, skilled driving or a 4x4 may be recommended for the dirt road. Alternatively, walk to the crater.

