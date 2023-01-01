Redondo Beach is a working-class beach town, the largest in the South Bay and the most ethnically diverse. As it wanders inland it bleeds into neighboring Torrance, where there's a huge Japanese influence, especially from car manufacturers' US headquarters. Redondo's heart is at King Harbor, where the dated pier is still an excursion-worthy detour on your way south to an absurdly beautiful coastline. Around Redondo's southern end, framed by the Palos Verdes Peninsula, is the Riviera neighborhood.