Arching from the bottom of Torrance Blvd all the way to King Harbor, this classic 1960s multilevel beast is the Redondo hub, with plenty of pierside anglers, restaurants and watering holes to keep you entertained. As off-putting as it can be to get here, the sunsets are amazeballs, and a summer concert series brings in indie-rock and cover bands. A weekly Thursday farmers market (8am to 1pm) pops up in nearby Veterans Park.

Parking in a mammoth structure costs from $1 for the first hour 8am to 6pm and rises after that to $2 per hour May to September.

It's also the end point of the bike path that runs 20 miles from Santa Monica.