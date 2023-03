Pathos, art and patriotism rule at this humongous cemetery next to Griffith Park. A fine catalog of old-time celebrities, including Lucille Ball, Bette Davis and Stan Laurel, rests within the manicured grounds strewn with paeans to early North American history.

Staff aren’t helpful in locating stars’ graves, but you can download guides online at www.seeing-stars.com. More dead stars are at the original Forest Lawn in nearby Glendale.