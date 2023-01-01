Crime fighting goes under the spotlight at Police Station No 11, now better known as the Los Angeles Police Museum. Exhibits trace the history of the LAPD, from its humble beginnings in 1869 to the modern force of today. There's fascinating background on some of the city's most infamous crimes, plus a collection of historic police vehicles. Built in 1926, the handsome station itself isn't short of anecdotes, with former captives including notorious Mexican mafioso Joe 'Pegleg' Morgan.