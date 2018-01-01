Welcome to Eastern Sierra
The Eastern Sierra Scenic Byway, officially known as Hwy 395, runs the entire length of the range. Turnoffs dead-ending at the foot of the mountains deliver you to pristine wilderness and countless trails, including the famous Pacific Crest Trail, John Muir Trail and main Mt Whitney Trail. The most important portals are the towns of Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, Bishop and Lone Pine. Note that in winter, when traffic thins, many facilities are closed.
Mammoth Mountain Premium Ski Rental Including Delivery
Experience a new concept for your ski vacation by knocking down the walls of your traditional ski shop. The staff delivers the best equipment and service right to your door as you sit back and relax. Servicing a total of 36 resorts, they are regarded as the industry leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery service and have won rave reviews for their unparalleled customer service, personalized attention, and quality of equipment.You can expect: Free Delivery & Custom Fitting Opens Early & Closes Late Top of the Line Equipment Slope-side Assistance Available Easy Return Process You choose the time, you choose the place and your rentals will arrive on time to custom fit your equipment in the comfort of your lodging. The service revolves entirely around your needs during your time in Mammoth Lakes and they offer deliveries anywhere between 7:30am to 9pm. In the rare event that there are any issues with your equipment, the staff is just a phone call away. Their professional rental technicians can meet you in no time and get you back on the slopes in a flash. When you are ready to return your equipment, just call and arrangements will be made for our ski concierge to swing over and collect all of your gear. Delivery service is only for those directly in the Mammoth (Mammoth Mountain and June Mountain) area.
Best of the West
Skyscrapers, sequoias, and impossibly big skies await you in America’s West. This 14-day tour through the urban and natural wonders of California, Arizona, and Nevada is perfect for travellers who want to inject a little downtown energy into their out-of-town escapes. In the cities, you’ll traverse the concrete jungle by day with an expert CEO and overnight in centrally located hotels and hostels. Elsewhere, you’ll get the chance to marvel at the grandeur of the Grand Canyon and the giant sequoias of Yosemite before diving into a barbecue dinner and camping under the stars. This is no dream; it’s the West like you’ve never seen it before.
Coast to Coast Road Trip Eastbound
Get out on the road and follow in the footsteps of Jack Kerouac to discover the real America. This ultimate coast-to-coast road trip connects you and your small group of fellow travellers to the iconic cities, natural wonders, national parks, and monuments that make this land great. Learn about Navajo culture in the Southwest and what the odds are in Las Vegas. Whether it’s centrally-located hostels in the cities or campsites in national parks, you’ll always be close to the action. So slide on your cowboy boots in Texas and your dancing shoes in Nashville and Memphis – it’s time to embrace the spirit of this land by hitting the open road.
San Francisco to Los Angeles Express
Las Vegas, San Francisco, LA, and the quest for the perfect burger – all that’s missing from this quintessentially American experience is a ballgame and Mom’s apple pie. Promising unfiltered fun from dawn to dusk in some of the West’s best locales, this trip mixes downtown excitement with all-natural, full-contact thrills exploring the Grand Canyon and camping under the stars in Yosemite National Park. All this in just one reasonably-priced week? This is America, the land of opportunity! Believe in the impossible.