Mammoth Mountain Premium Snowboard Rental Including Delivery

Experience a new concept for your ski vacation by knocking down the walls of your traditional ski shop. Instead, the staff delivers the best equipment and service right to your door as you sit back and relax. Servicing a total of 36 resorts, they are regarded as the industry leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery service and have won rave reviews for their unparalleled customer service, personalized attention, and quality of equipment.You can expect: Free Delivery & Custom Fitting Opens Early & Closes Late Top of the Line Equipment Slope-side Assistance Available Easy Return Process You choose the time, you choose the place and your rentals will arrive on time to custom fit your equipment in the comfort of your lodging. The service revolves entirely around your needs during your time in Mammoth Lakes and they offer deliveries anywhere between 7:30am and 9pm. In the rare event that there are any issues with your equipment, the staff is just a phone call away. Their professional rental technicians can meet you in no time and get you back on the slopes in a flash. When you are ready to return your equipment, just call and arrangements will be made for our ski concierge to swing over and collect all of your gear. Delivery service is only for those directly in the Mammoth (Mammoth Mountain and June Mountain) area.