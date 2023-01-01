Racetrack Playa

Past the northern end of Hwy 190, it's slow going for 27 miles on a tire-shredding dirt road (high-clearance and 4WD usually required) to the eerie Racetrack, where hundreds of sizeable rocks have etched tracks into the dry lake bed. In 2014, a group of researchers finally lifted the mystery when they actually observed the stones being moved by thin sheets of ice that were pushed by gentle winds across the desert floor. Read all about it at www.racetrackplaya.org.