Museum of Western Film History

More than 400 movies, not to mention numerous commercials (mostly for rugged SUVs and Jeeps), have been shot in the area. This fascinating museum contains paraphernalia from locally set films, not just Westerns (as the name of the museum suggests). One of the most fascinating pieces in the collection is the 1928 Lincoln camera car – mounted cameras caught the action while cars drove alongside galloping horses. See Django Unchained, Tremors, Star Trek and other memorabilia in engaging exhibits.

The museum's theater screens a well-made film about the history of Westerns shot in the Alabama Hills. The museum hosts a film festival – geared to Westerns, of course – on the first weekend in October.