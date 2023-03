Some 6 miles southwest of Stovepipe Wells, Emigrant Canyon Rd veers off Hwy 190 and travels south to the park's higher elevations. En route you'll pass the turnoff to Skidoo, a mining ghost town where Erich von Stroheim filed the silent movie Greed in 1924. It's an 8-mile trip on a graded gravel road (high-clearance vehicles only) to get to the ruins and sweeping Sierra Nevada views.