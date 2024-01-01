Eureka Mine

Death Valley National Park

In the Panamint Mountains, this gold mine was discovered by French immigrant Pete Aguereberry in 1905 and worked by him until the early 1930s. The mine itself is closed for safety reasons, but you can still see what's left of Pete's cabin and various outbuildings. The camp is en route to Aguereberry Point.

