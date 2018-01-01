Welcome to Sacramento & the Central Valley
Like the birds that commute overhead, most travelers are just passing through – zipping along the highway to more popular parts of the state. But those who linger are rewarded with stately Victorian-era mansions, uniquely scenic byways and quirky small towns.
Top experiences in Sacramento & the Central Valley
Sacramento & the Central Valley activities
Downtown Historical Tour
Downtown Sacramento is experiencing a 21st century renaissance! Tour guests will be guided down Sacramento's original main street while learning about the area's rich history and architecture, from the mid-1800's through today.Discover first-hand why Sacramento is called the America's Farm-to-Fork Capital, as you taste renowned cuisine from eclectic menus boasting locally sourced ingredients.Though subject to change, typical tastings on the tour include: Heirloom tomato and provolone with spinach pesto on sweet ciabatta roll Wine and cheese pairings from local venues Fresh corn tortillas filled with Oaxaca cheese, roasted poblano peppers and sautéed onions Roasted Creamy Poblano Soup with Creme Fraiche Locally sourced kale and apple salad with walnuts House Mocktail with Fresh Watermelon, Cucumber, and Taji Chile Dark Chocolate with chilis and mangos Please note: If you have food allergies, please specify at the time of checkout in the Special Requirements field.
Midtown Sacramento Arts Tour
Midtown Sacramento is a a most vibrant part of the city! Among other things, tour guests will learn the intriguing history of murals in the city, while experiencing Sacramento’s current art scene. Guests will also try dishes from some of midtown’s finest menus, in an area of the city that has exploded with restaurants in recent years.Along the way, we’ll pop into venues with farm-to-fork ingredients and farm-to-glass libations, all sure to tantalize your palate while filling your belly. Our culinary concierge will guide the group in and out of eateries while pointing out the sights and sounds of midtown in between.Typical tastings on this tour might include: Locally sourced sausage & beer pairing Kale salad with apple, walnuts and herbs Smoked BBQ pork and cheesy grits Charcuterie board with wine pairings Duck fat fries with homemade gravy Drunken noodle with fresh stir-fried veggies Chocolate ganache macaron ice-cream sandwich Please note: If you have food allergies, please specify at the time of checkout in the Special Requirements field.
Sacramento Historic River Cruise
As we tour, we’ll hear fascinating stories from the history of Sacramento—from John Sutter, the founder of Sacramento, to the wild first days of the Gold Rush and the legendary Pony Express. California's capital city is filled with lively history and beautiful sights, and you’ll have the perfect view on this Sacramento river cruise.
Sacramento Scavenger Hunt Adventure
The adventure begins near the Capitol Building and takes you on a well-designed course among historic monuments, down through the streets of Sacramento, among great artwork and to the riverfront and Old Town Sacramento! The tour requires approximately 2 miles of walking, with numerous stops along the route to complete challenges and decipher clues. The game software tracks team points and posts the final score to a city leaderboard for those with a competitive edge. Using a smart phone as “the guide” allows participants to start when they want and determine their own pace of play, leaving time to stop for a bite to eat or simply to enjoy the capitol and the city scenery. Great for families, friends and those ready to have fun while seeing the city! Please note that pricing is per person. One voucher is valid for your team of 2-5 people.
Sutter District Tour
The Sutter District is named for Sutter's Fort, that starting point for just about all Sacramento! Fascinating history, notable landmarks and global food await as you stroll the tree-lined streets and explore off-the-beaten-path eateries.This tour explores the very beginnings of Sacramento, from Sutter's colony Nueva Helvecia to food tastings at local hidden gems! You'll learn about how many diverse immigrant groups forged our great city and created its agricultural dominance as you eat, drink, and stroll.Special dietary needs can be met with prior notice.Though subject to change, typical tastings on this tour include: Croque Monsieur Sandwich, baked ham and gruyere cheese Chef selected artisan cured meats and cheeses Chocolate Crinkle Cookies Grilled Pork Spring Rolls Bahn mi chicken sandwich with fresh veggie toppings Fresh roasted organic coffee with unique blends
California Wine Tasting Pass
Use your membership card for VIP discounts at more than 200 wineries and wine bars throughout California. Simply show up at most wineries right away and show your priority wine pass to begin receiving the benefits. This package will pay for itself in savings after your first winery. (Some wineries require reservations in advance.) Your pass includes a concierge service to help you select from top wineries and make your tasting experience easy and affordable without the stress of deciding where and when to go. Select from listed wineries in Napa, Sonoma, San Francisco Bay Area, Monterey, Santa Barbara, Malibu, San Diego, and more throughout the year. In addition, get discounts on hotel stays and transportation, activities such as balloon tours, and wine purchases.