Midtown Sacramento Arts Tour

Midtown Sacramento is a a most vibrant part of the city! Among other things, tour guests will learn the intriguing history of murals in the city, while experiencing Sacramento’s current art scene. Guests will also try dishes from some of midtown’s finest menus, in an area of the city that has exploded with restaurants in recent years.Along the way, we’ll pop into venues with farm-to-fork ingredients and farm-to-glass libations, all sure to tantalize your palate while filling your belly. Our culinary concierge will guide the group in and out of eateries while pointing out the sights and sounds of midtown in between.Typical tastings on this tour might include: Locally sourced sausage & beer pairing Kale salad with apple, walnuts and herbs Smoked BBQ pork and cheesy grits Charcuterie board with wine pairings Duck fat fries with homemade gravy Drunken noodle with fresh stir-fried veggies Chocolate ganache macaron ice-cream sandwich Please note: If you have food allergies, please specify at the time of checkout in the Special Requirements field.