Ketchikan Shore Excursion: Bering Sea Crab Fisherman's Tour

When you get off your cruise ship in Ketchikan, you’ll already be at the departure point for your fishing expedition! Just meet the members of the fishing crew on the cruise ship dock, and follow them to the Aleutian Ballad, the 107-foot (33-meter) commercial fishing vessel that will take you through the protected waterways of the Inside Passage. Your shore excursion starts as you board the boat and take a seat in the heated and sheltered amphitheater on the lower deck. Or, brave the weather and take advantage of the views from the open-air upper deck. Your crew will then ‘tie loose’ and head out into the Inside Passage. As you make your way to the fishing grounds, stay warm with a cup of provided coffee, tea or hot chocolate, and learn about the Aleutian Ballad’s history as a commercial fishing boat, including how it became famous on season two of Deadliest Catch, when it was hit by a 60-foot (18-meter) rogue wave and survived! When the boat pulls up to the fishing station, watch the crew go to work baiting the fishing gear with salmon and squid and throwing the long-line barrel pots overboard. Then stare in wonder as marine creatures of all kinds are hauled up from the water and onto the deck of the boat: Dungeness crab, box crab, gray cod, ratfish, rockfish, wolf eel, octopus, prawns and more. Bering Sea king crab will also be collected in 700-pound (320-kg) crab pots. The crew expertly sorts through the catch on board and then places the fish and other marine life in a tank on the deck for your observation. Take photos and even touch some of them before they are all returned to the water. In addition to what comes up on board, other local marine life may also be in the area, so keep a lookout for whales, porpoises, sea lions and eagles. Once the crew has stowed all the fishing equipment, feel free to ask any questions while you head back to Ketchikan — the crew loves to share stories about life on a boat!Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Ketchikan port for your ship’s departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.